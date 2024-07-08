Hawks Star Trae Young Reacts To Dejounte Murray's Viral Instagram Post
On Saturday, the Atlanta Hawks officially traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Murray spent two seasons in Atlanta, and finished this past year with averages 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.
Following the completion of the trade, Murray sent out a post on Instagram for Atlanta.
Murray captioned his post: "ATLANTA…🖤 Thank You 🙏🏽 For Welcoming Me And My Family And Making Us Feel Like We Was At Home. To My Brothers Over The Past 2 Years In ATL I Appreciate You Guys And Love You Guys Forever. To The Staff That I Built Relationships With I Thank All Of You. I Can’t Forget About All The Fans From When I Was Out With Family To Playing Games At State Farm Arena. The Love With The Fans Was So Dope And Just The Ones That Appreciated What I Stand For As A Man And Always Told Me Thank You For Not Really Missing Games And Just Competing Every Time I Stepped On The Floor!!! 💯 Thank You ATL🖤 I FW Yall 4L…. ✌🏽"
Hawks All-Star Trae Young reacted to Murray's post (via his Instagram story).
Young wrote: "Know what it is 5🤞🏽@dejountemurray"
The Hawks finished the 2023-24 season as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament.
In addition to the Hawks, Murray has also spent time with the San Antonio Spurs over seven seasons.