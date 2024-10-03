Hawks Star Trae Young Reacts To Jaylen Brown's Instagram Post
On Friday, the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets will open up the 2024-25 preseason with a matchup in Abu Dhabi.
The teams have been in the country all week and shared many highlights from the trip.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown made a post to Instagram (on Wednesday) that had over 59,000 likes and 400 comments.
Brown captioned his post: "Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi 📍Mashallah"
One person who left a comment was Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.
Young wrote: "Bro crib is crazy, IYKYK 🔥"
Back in 2022, Young and the Hawks went to Abu Dhabi to open up the preseason.
Josh Smith, Stephon Marbury, Chet Holmgren, Al Horford, Taj Gibson, Tacko Fall, JR Smith, Jayson Tatum, Joe Johnson, Joakim Noah, Derrick White and Dennis Schroder were among the NBA players to like Brown's post.
Brown and the Celtics are coming off an incredible year where they won the NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
The 2024 NBA Finals MVP finished the regular season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
After five preseason games, the Celtics will open up the regular season with a matchup against the New York Knicks on October 22 in Boston.
As for Young, he is among the best players in the league and made his third NBA All-Star Game last season.
The Hawks will play their first game on October 23 when they host the Brooklyn Nets.