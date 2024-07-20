Fastbreak

Hawks Star Trae Young Reveals Thoughts On Zaccharie Risacher

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young sent out a post on X about Zaccharie Risacher.

Apr 27, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a three-pointer against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter during game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 27, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a three-pointer against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter during game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Zaccharie Risacher was the first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.

He is coming off a season where he averaged 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 32 LBN Pro A games.

On Friday, Hawks superstar Trae Young revealed his thoughts on his new teammate.

Via Zach Langley of Hawks Scoop: "If Zaccharie Risacher’s SL is officially over, what are your thoughts on what we saw out of him?

What expectations do you guys have for him heading into the season? Do they differ from what you originally thought?"

Young commented: "A looooot of potential ! Has a chance to be special ! Bright future !"

Risacher played two NBA Summer League games and had averages of 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range.

Jul 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

As for Young, he has spent his entire six-year career with Atlanta and is one of the best point guards in the NBA.

Last season, he averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.

Dec 6, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Smith Jr. (4) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

However, the Hawks were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.

They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.

