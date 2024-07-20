Hawks Star Trae Young Reveals Thoughts On Zaccharie Risacher
Zaccharie Risacher was the first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks.
He is coming off a season where he averaged 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 32 LBN Pro A games.
On Friday, Hawks superstar Trae Young revealed his thoughts on his new teammate.
Via Zach Langley of Hawks Scoop: "If Zaccharie Risacher’s SL is officially over, what are your thoughts on what we saw out of him?
What expectations do you guys have for him heading into the season? Do they differ from what you originally thought?"
Young commented: "A looooot of potential ! Has a chance to be special ! Bright future !"
Risacher played two NBA Summer League games and had averages of 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range.
As for Young, he has spent his entire six-year career with Atlanta and is one of the best point guards in the NBA.
Last season, he averaged 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
However, the Hawks were the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2020.