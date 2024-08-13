Trae Young Reveals Steph Curry Texted Him During 2023 Trade Rumors
Trae Young has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA since being drafted with the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft (out of Oklahoma).
The superstar point guard drew a lot of comparisons to Steph Curry when he was in college.
While they are two totally different players, they are both small guards who can take over a game like very few in NBA history.
Recently, Young was on Paul George's podcast (Podcast P with Paul George).
He was asked about his relationship with Curry.
Young revealed that Curry texted him when he was being mentioned in trade rumors during the 2023 season.
Young: "Every now and then, he'll tap in or touch base and things like that. I remember the first time I ever was on the trade block. It was right before a play-in game. I think it was two years ago. He texted me just telling me to stay focused and keep my head going and things like that. He'll drop some knowledge and give me some advice and things like that every now and then, like as a supporter, so he's always been helpful."
Young finished this past season with outstanding averages of 25.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 54 games.
The three-time NBA All-Star has spent his entire career playing for the Hawks.
They have made the NBA playoffs three times and reached the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.