Heartfelt Steph Curry And Kyrie Irving Video Goes Viral
On Sunday night, the NBA All-Star Game will take place in San Francisco.
Before the game, the annual All-Star practice is taking place in Oakland (where the Golden State Warriors used to play).
A clip of Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving from the locker room went viral on social media
The future Hall of Famers could be seen having a conversation, while Curry also said hello to Irving's daughter.
Via The Dallas Mavericks: "A couple of OGs before All-Star practice 🤝"
Irving will be appearing in his ninth NBA All-Star Game.
On the other hand, this will be Curry's 11th.
Many fans reacted to the clip on social media.
@ccall727: "Hope they’re on the court together a lot. The 2 most skilled players in the league"
@KAMADAICHI: "i could cry"
@MerchhKyrie: "Wow, Kyrie Irving and his first son 🔥"
KAMADAICHI: "it's like "Team USA 2014" all over again"
@topofgame2986: "Kyrie really UNC status i remember when he was young 💔"
@bandzlewis20: "Two goats"
During the 2016 season, Irving helped lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Championship over the Warriors.
However, the next season Curry and the Warriors beat the Cavs.
Irving and Curry will have one more meeting this season when the Dallas Mavericks visit the Warriors on February 23 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
The Mavs are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 30-26 record in 56 games.
The Warriors are the 10th seed in the Western Conference with 28-27 record in 55 games.