Heartfelt Video Of Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry Went Viral
On Friday evening, the San Francisco Giants hosted the New York Yankees in California.
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was one of the special guests in attendance to throw out the first pitch.
Via The MLB: "Steph Curry helped Dr. Clarence B. Jones throw out the first pitch at the Yankees-Giants game tonight ⚾️
Dr. Jones was a speechwriter for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr."
During the night, there was an awesome video captured of Curry and his son (Canon) playing catch in the Giants' dugout.
Via The Warriors on NBCS: "Steph and Canon playing catch at tonight's Giants game 🥹"
The Giants ended up losing the game by a score of 6-2 to fall to 29-29 in their first 58 games.
Superstar Aaron Judge led the Yankees with three hits (and two home runs).
The Yankees improved to 40-19 in their first 59 games.
As for Curry, he is one of the biggest sports stars in San Francisco history.
He is coming off another incredible season where he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 74 games.
At 36, Curry still remains among the best ten players in the NBA.
The Warriors have been to the NBA Finals six times (and won four titles) since the 2015 season.
However, they have missed the NBA playoffs in three out of the previous five seasons.
Curry has spent his entire 15-year career with Golden State.