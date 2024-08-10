Seth Curry Reacts To Anthony Edwards' Incredible Instagram Post
Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards is currently playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Edwards is competing in his first Olympics and is the youngest player on the team (at 23).
On Thursday, Team USA defeated Serbia by a score of 95-91 to improve to 5-0 in the tournament and advance to the Gold medal game.
Edwards finished the victory with two points, two rebounds and one block while shooting 1/3 from the field in 13 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Edwards made a post to Instagram that had an incredible caption.
Edwards captioned his post: "Keep some old heads around you"
Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and LeBron James were featured in the photos.
His post had over 470,000 likes and 3,400 comments in less than seven hours.
One person who left a comment was Curry's brother (Seth).
Seth Curry wrote: "😭😭😭"
Team USA would not have been able to win the game if it were not for Steph Curry.
The two-time MVP had 36 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 12/19 from the field and 9/14 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via USA Baksetball Communications: "Stephen Curry put on a signature shooting performance in the USA's semifinal win against Serbia. He scored 36 points (12-19 FG, 9-14 3FG), the second-most points by an American at the Olympics. Carmelo holds the record with 37 points against Nigeria in the 2012 Olympics."
As for Seth, he is coming off a year where he averaged 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 44 games for the Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets.