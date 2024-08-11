Seth Curry Sends Out Viral Post About Steph Curry After USA-France Game
Steph Curry is seen as one of the best 15 players in NBA history.
However, the 36-year-old had never participated in the Olympics, so he did not have a Gold medal like most of the other players he is compared to.
On Saturday, Curry made sure he would get a Gold medal by leading Team USA to a 98-87 victory over France.
He exploded for 24 points on 8/14 shooting from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
The two-time MVP made four three-pointers in the final three minutes of the game.
Curry was being talked about all over social media following the victory.
One person who sent out a post was his brother (and current Charlotte Hornets guard) Seth Curry.
Seth's post had over 13,000 likes and 300,000 impressions in two hours.
He captioned his post: "And still! 🇺🇸 he said “Don’t worry about me!” 🇺🇸🤣"
Curry now has nearly every award a basketball legend could want.
Via ESPN: "4x NBA CHAMPION 🏆 2x NBA MVP 🏆 FINALS MVP🏆
OLYMPIC GOLD 🥇
STEPH CURRY ADDS TO HIS LEGACY 👏 🇺🇸"
The two brothers have always been very supportive of each other.
Seth is not the superstar that his brother is, but he has carved out a long career as an excellent role player.
Over 10 seasons, the former Duke star has career averages of 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 43.1% from the three-point range.