Seth Curry Sends Out Viral Post About Steph Curry After USA-France Game

Seth Curry sent out a post with a reaction to his brother's big game.

Ben Stinar

Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (right) talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (right) talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Steph Curry is seen as one of the best 15 players in NBA history.

However, the 36-year-old had never participated in the Olympics, so he did not have a Gold medal like most of the other players he is compared to.

On Saturday, Curry made sure he would get a Gold medal by leading Team USA to a 98-87 victory over France.

He exploded for 24 points on 8/14 shooting from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.

The two-time MVP made four three-pointers in the final three minutes of the game.

Curry was being talked about all over social media following the victory.

One person who sent out a post was his brother (and current Charlotte Hornets guard) Seth Curry.

Seth's post had over 13,000 likes and 300,000 impressions in two hours.

He captioned his post: "And still! 🇺🇸 he said “Don’t worry about me!” 🇺🇸🤣"

Curry now has nearly every award a basketball legend could want.

Via ESPN: "4x NBA CHAMPION 🏆 2x NBA MVP 🏆 FINALS MVP🏆

OLYMPIC GOLD 🥇

STEPH CURRY ADDS TO HIS LEGACY 👏 🇺🇸"

The two brothers have always been very supportive of each other.

Seth Curry Stephen Curry
Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) hugs Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (left) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Seth is not the superstar that his brother is, but he has carved out a long career as an excellent role player.

Over 10 seasons, the former Duke star has career averages of 10.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 43.1% from the three-point range.

