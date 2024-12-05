Houston Rockets And Golden State Warriors Injury Reports
On Thursday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Houston Rockets at the Chase Center.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Rockets have ruled out N'Faly Dante, Tari Eason, Cam Whitmore and Nate WIlliams.
Fred VanVleet is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Warriors will be without Steph Curry, Draymond Green and De'Anthony Melton.
Andrew Wiggins is listed as questionable.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported more about Green (who will miss his second straight game).
The four-time NBA Champion has averages of 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 40.3% from the three-point range in 19 games.
Via Slater: "Draymond Green update: MRI on his calf clean, per sources. He’s out tonight, but could be cleared as early as tomorrow. Important news for the Warriors."
VanVleet's status will be significant for the game.
The 2016 NBA Champion is averaging 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 39.5% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 21 games.
The Rockets enter play as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 15-7 in 22 games but are coming off a 120-111 loss to the Kings in Sacramento, California.
As for Golden State, they most recently lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets by a socre of 119-115 on the road.
They are 12-8 in 20 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the west.