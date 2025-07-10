Houston Rockets Announce Three Roster Moves
The Houston Rockets will be one of the most high-profile teams heading into the 2025-26 season.
On Thursday, the team announced that they had re-signed three of their key players.
Via The Houston Rockets: "OFFICIAL: The Houston Rockets today announced they have re-signed Jeff Green, Jae’Sean Tate, and Aaron Holiday."
Green has been with the Rockets for two seasons.
The 38-year-old finished last year with averages of 5.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Tate has spent all five seasons of his NBA career with the Rockets.
During the 2024-25 season, the former Ohio State star had averages of 3.6 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 52 games.
Holiday has been with the Rockets for the last two seasons.
He finished the year with averages of 5.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 62 games.
The Rockets were the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (when they had James Harden and Russell Westbrook).
That said, the Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round (in seven games).
Via Hardwood Paroxysm (on June 30): "smallball Rockets lineups will be good. double-big lineups will be good. redundancy for games KD needs to miss. Versatility and upside with the young guys, solid role guys with the vets. Pretty good summer for Houston."