Houston Rockets Are Favorites To Land Surprising NBA Player If He Joins New Team
Thanasis Antetokounmpo last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season when he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.
He appeared in 34 games with limited playing time.
Antetokounmpo missed all of last season with an injury.
Recently, it was revealed that the Houston Rockets are the betting favorite to land Antetokounmpo if he signs with another team other than the Bucks (via Bovada).
Via NBACentral: "The Houston Rockets are the favorites to win the Thanasis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes if he doesn’t stay in Milwaukee, per @BovadaOfficial
Houston Rockets +400
San Antonio Spurs +600
Brooklyn Nets +800
Golden State Warriors +900
Cleveland Cavaliers +1200
New York Knicks +1400
Orlando Magic +1800
Toronto Raptors +2000
Shanghai Sharks +5000
Nanjing Monkey Kings +5000
Guangdong Southern Tigers +5000
Panathinaikos +10000
Olympiacos +10000
AEK Athens +10000"
While the Rockets are a surprise, fans are likely predicting that he would sign with the team (if they were to trade for Giannis).
Thanasis has played six NBA seasons for the Bucks (and New York Knicks).
His career averages are 2.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field and 14.3% from the three-point range in 198 games.
He was with the Bucks when they won the 2021 NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns.
The Rockets are coming off a season where they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA playoffs.