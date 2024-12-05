Houston Rockets Coach Fined $50,000 By NBA Before Warriors Game
On Thursday night, the Houston Rockets will play the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
They are coming off a 120-111 loss to the Sacramento Kings (also on the road).
Before Thursday's showdown, the NBA announced that Rockets head coach Ime Udoka had been fined $50,000.
Via NBA Communications: "Udoka has been fined $50,000 for confronting and directing profane language toward a game official, failing to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected, and public criticism of a the officiating during his postgame press conference."
Alperen Sengun ($15,000) and Tari Eason ($35,000) were also fined.
Udoka is in just his second season at the helm for Houston, but he has turned around their franchise in a big way.
They come into Thursday's contest as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 15-7 record.
For a team that has been unable to make the NBA playoffs since 2020, the Rockets have been one of the best stories in the league so far this season.
Prior to the Rockets, Udoka had been the coach of the Boston Celtics for one year.
During that one season, they made the NBA Finals (2022).
Following the Warriors, the Rockets will play their next game on Sunday evening against James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in California.
They have gone 6-4 in the ten games they have played on the road away from Houston, Texas.
Last season, the Rockets were the 11th seed in the west with a 41-41 record.