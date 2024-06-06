Houston Rockets Could Reportedly Lose Player In Free Agency
Aaron Holiday is coming off his first year playing for the Houston Rockets.
He played in 78 games (one start) and finished the regular season with averages of 6.6 points,1.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range.
This summer, he will be a free agent that is available to sign with any team in the league.
According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Holiday will likely leave the team (via free agency).
Iko: "Is Aaron Holiday coming back? I don't think so."
Holiday was the 23rd pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after an excellent three-year career playing for UCLA (during his junior season he averaged 20.3 points per contest).
In addition to the Rockets, he has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns over six seasons in the league.
His career averages are 6.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 386 regular season games.
Holiday has also played in 14 NBA playoff games (two starts).
He could be a good backup point guard for a number of teams around the league next season.
As for the Rockets, they finished the year with a 41-41 record, which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They were five games back of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.