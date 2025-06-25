Houston Rockets Expected To Release 4-Year NBA Player
Jock Landale is coming off his fourth NBA season (and second with the Houston Rockets).
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 4.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 53.3% from the field in 42 games.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Rockets are expected to part ways with Landale this summer.
Via Sidery: "The Rockets will soon waive Jock Landale to create $8 million in additional cap flexibility.
Houston’s reserve big has a salary guarantee trigger date of June 29th.
Landale would generate strong interest from teams as a backup center on the veteran’s minimum market."
Landale has also spent time with the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs over his time in the NBA.
He has career averages of 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.8% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range in 221 games.
The Rockets finished the year as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (when James Harden was still on the roster).
However, the Rockets lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the first round (in seven games).
This summer, the team has already acquired Kevin Durant to improve their roster.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on Sunday): "BREAKING: The Phoenix Suns are trading two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft and five second-round picks, sources tell ESPN."