Houston Rockets Fans Want Team To Reunite With 11-Year NBA Veteran
Robert Covington spent last season with the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.
He averaged 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Currently, Covington is one of the most intriguing free agents who is still available on September 19.
On Wednesday, Houston Rockets fans discussed how they want the team to consider signing Covington.
Via @BradeauxNBA: "The Rockets should have an open roster spot with AJ Griffin leaving the team:
So I’d bring in Robert Covington to round out the 15 man roster.
Would be a great rotational option if Jabari Smith Jr, Tari Eason, or Cam Whitmore ever go down with an injury.
Great fit with Udoka."
Via @paulpratt713: "RoCo!!! Love that guy"
Via @KevinSels33: "Love that idea!"
Via @Dripp_Gawd: "Somebody said it. Thank you. F**ing LOVE RoCo."
Via @OzHouston: "Covington or Crowder are the obvious options
Unless Ime isn't a fan of Amen at PG then I'd consider Fultz"
Via @2WayOlajuwon: "Good idead"
Via @cycloneculver: "would 100% love this signing"
Covington spent his rookie season in the NBA with the Rockets (seven games).
He then joined the franchise again for 22 games in 2019-20.
In addition to the Rockets, 76ers and Clippers, Covington has also spent time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers over 11 seasons.
Last season, the Rockets were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
They were 5.0 games back of the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.