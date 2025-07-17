Houston Rockets Legend Hakeem Olajuwon's Son Makes Big Announcement
Hakeem Olajuwon is one of the best 50 players in NBA history.
After playing his college basketball for Houston, he then spent 17 out of his 18 years in the NBA with the Houston Rockets.
This week, his son (Aziz) announced that he received a scholarship offer from Houston.
His post (via X) had over 2,700 likes and 195,000 impressions.
He wrote: "Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Houston!!"
Hakeem played three seasons of college basketball for the Cougars before being selected with the first pick in the 1984 NBA Draft.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Houston Cougar Legacy 🧬
Aziz Olajuwon is ranked No. 92 in the 2026 ESPN 100 recruiting class."
Many fans reacted to the news on social media.
@realchrisgunter: "Congrats! 🍾🎊🎉🎈 I’ll be rooting for you and following your career. Your dad is my all time favorite player to this day! 🙌"
@MGTXFROG: "As a TCU fan, I say this in all honesty.
Commit to Houston man. The love you’ll get from the Coogs will be unrivaled."
@houstonburner: "Aziz coming to Houston would be a real life fairytale"
@magic33number: "Stay home 🏀 you would love being on this team"
@coogmeister2: "Need you in the H ❤️"
@ryan_arnold936: "Win Houston a National championship."
Olajuwon was a 12-time All-Star with averages of 21.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field in 1,238 games.
He led the Rockets to two NBA Championships (and won the NBA Finals MVP Award twice).