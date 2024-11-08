Houston Rockets Make Roster Move Before Thunder Game
On Wednesday evening, the Houston Rockets defeated the San Antonio Spurs by a score of 127-100.
Cam Whitmore had four points, one rebound, one assist and one steal while shooting 1/3 from the field in seven minutes of playing time.
After the game (on Thursday), the Rockets announced that they had assigned Whitmore to the G League.
Via Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle: "Rockets assign Cam Whitmore to RGV Vipers in the G League. Whitmore has been out of the rotation the past two games, playing last night when the benches were cleared."
Whitmore is averaging 6.1 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.6% from the field in seven games.
He was the 20th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft out of Villanova.
Via ClutchFans: "Rockets assign Cam Whitmore to the G-League. Cam has struggled so far this year, shooting just 1-18 from three-point range, and has been out of Udoka's rotation for the last few games."
With the victory over the Spurs, the Rockets improved to 5-3 in their first eight games of the new season.
They will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma.
The Rockets are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
They were 5.0 games back of the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.
It's been four years since the Rockets have been able to make the NBA playoffs.