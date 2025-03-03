Houston Rockets Make Roster Move Before Thunder Game
On Monday night, the Houston Rockets will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the team had made a roster move.
Via Charania: "The Houston Rockets are converting two-way guard Nate Williams to a four-year, $8.2 million standard deal, agent Billy Davis told ESPN. Williams is in his third NBA season, spending most of the year with Rockets G League team, averaging 19 points."
Williams is averaging 3.6 points per contest while shooting 59.1% from the field in eight games this season.
In addtion, Charania reported that the the team would waive a player to make room on the roster.
Via Charania: "The Rockets are waiving 11-year veteran Cody Zeller to create roster space, sources said."
Zeller has yet to appear in a game during the 2024-25 NBA season.
He was the fourth pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
The Indiana Hoosiers legend played 43 games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Getting a lot of Cody Zeller questions:
No, he would not be playoff eligible, since he was waived after the March 1 deadline.
Zeller also hasn't played a minute all season. He was only signed-and-traded last offseason to make the math work in the Dejounte Murray trade to New Orleans."
As for the Rockets, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 37-23 record in 60 games.
Following Oklahoma City, they will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit the Indiana Pacers.