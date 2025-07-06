Houston Rockets Officially Announce Blockbuster 7-Team Trade
The Houston Rockets were among the best stories in the NBA during the 2024-25 season.
They ended a four-year playoff drought by finishing as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
On Sunday, the Rockets officially announced that they completed a seven-team trade to acquire Clint Capela and Kevin Durant.
Via The Houston Rockets: "OFFICIAL: The Houston Rockets today announced they have acquired forward Kevin Durant and center Clint Capela via a seven-team trade with Atlanta, Brooklyn, Golden State, the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota and Phoenix."
Durant finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
The future Hall of Famer is one of the biggest additions to the Rockets in franchise history.
Via The Houston Rockets: "No introduction necessary.
2x NBA Champion
NBA MVP
15x NBA All-Star
2x NBA Finals MVP
4x Olympic Gold Medalist
Welcome to Houston, Kevin Durant!"
On the other hand, Capela is also a big addition for the team.
He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Rockets.
This past year (with the Hawks), the 31-year-old averaged 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field in 55 games.
Via StatMuse: "Clint Capela's first six seasons as a Rocket:
— 12.2 PPG
— 9.7 RPG
— 1.5 BPG
Headed back to where it began."