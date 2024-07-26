Houston Rockets Officially Sign Talented 3-Point Shooter
Jack McVeigh is coming off a year where he appeared in 28 regular season games for the Tasmania JackJumpers.
He finished the year with averages of 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range.
On Thursday, McVeigh officially signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets.
Via Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle: "Rockets announce they have signed Jack McVeigh to a 2-way contract. Per the Rockets, he averaged 17.3 pts on 52.1% shooting, 39.8% 3-point shooting in 37 regular season, playoff games for Tasmania in Australia's NBL. He made the championship clinching 3 from near midcourt."
McVeigh played three seasons of college basketball for Nebraska (2015-18).
He has career averages of 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.6% from the field and 37.9% from the three-point range in 167 NBL games.
McVeigh wrote on July 15 (via X): "A year ago I was cut from the World Cup Australian team.
I thought my Olympic dream was over.
But I never gave up.
Every day I focused on learning and improving.
Here we are.
You never know how close you are to achieving your dreams."
As for the Rockets, they finished the 2023-24 season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
Despite missing the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament), the Rockets made a significant improvement by winning 19 more games than they did in 2022-23.
They last made the postseason in 2020.