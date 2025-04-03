Fastbreak

Houston Rockets Player Earns $1 Million Contract Bonus

Dillon Brooks earned a contract bonus.

Ben Stinar

Oct 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and forward Dillon Brooks (9) and guard Reed Sheppard (15) and guard Jalen Green (4) react from the bench after a play during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and forward Dillon Brooks (9) and guard Reed Sheppard (15) and guard Jalen Green (4) react from the bench after a play during the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Houston Rockets crushed the Utah Jazz by a score of 143-105 (at home).

With their victory over the Jazz, the Rockets have clinched a spot in the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Via The Houston Rockets: "WE ARE SO BACK.

For the first time since the 2019-20 season, the playoffs are returning to Houston!"

Dillon Brooks finished the win with 21 points and two rebounds while shooting 9/16 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.

He also earned a significant contract bonus for making the postseason.

Via ESPN's Bobby Marks:

"🚨Bonus Alert 🚨

Dillon Brooks

💰$1M

✅ Playoffs"

Brooks is the middle of his second season playing for the Rockets.

The former Oregon star is averaging 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Status alert: Dillon Brooks has been assessed 16th technical foul.

Brooks will be suspended for Friday's game against OKC unless it is rescinded."

The Rockets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 50-27 record in 77 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten.

Mar 23, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) reacts after making a basket during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Following the Jazz, the Rockets will now remain in Houston to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night.

They are 28-11 in 39 games at home.

Mar 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) shoots the ball over Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Brooks was the 45th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

He has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies over eight seasons.

