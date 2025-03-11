Houston Rockets Player Earns $500,000 Bonus After Magic Game
On Monday night, the Houston Rockets beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 97-84 (at home).
Jae'Sean Tate finished the win with one block in two minutes of playing time.
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Tate also earned a contract bonus.
Via Marks: "Bonus Alert
Jae’sean Tate (Houston)
Team wins
$500K
The bonus was deemed likely before the season."
Tate is averaging 3.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 42 games.
The former Ohio State star is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Rockets).
With the win over the Magic, the Rockets improved to 40-25 in 65 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 6-4 over their last ten).
Following the Magic, the Rockets will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
The Rockets are 22-10 in the 32 games they have played in Houston, Texas.
Via @RocketsNationCP: "The Rockets outduel the Magic in a 97-84 win
Jabari Smith Jr.:
20 points
7 rebounds
5-of-10 3PT
Alperen Sengun:
14 points
14 rebounds
5-of-9 FG"
As for the Magic, they dropped to 30-36 in 66 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
The two teams will meet again on March 19 in Florida.