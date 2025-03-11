Fastbreak

Houston Rockets Player Earns $500,000 Bonus After Magic Game

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Jae'Sean Tate earned a contract bonus.

Ben Stinar

Jan 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Houston Rockets beat the Orlando Magic by a score of 97-84 (at home).

Jae'Sean Tate finished the win with one block in two minutes of playing time.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Tate also earned a contract bonus.

Via Marks: "Bonus Alert

Jae’sean Tate (Houston)

Team wins

$500K

The bonus was deemed likely before the season."

Mar 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) reacts after scoring a basket during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Tate is averaging 3.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 42 games.

The former Ohio State star is in his fifth NBA season (all with the Rockets).

Mar 3, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) is defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) on a drive during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

With the win over the Magic, the Rockets improved to 40-25 in 65 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak (and have gone 6-4 over their last ten).

Jan 30, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Luke Kennard (10) shoots as Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Following the Magic, the Rockets will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

The Rockets are 22-10 in the 32 games they have played in Houston, Texas.

Via @RocketsNationCP: "The Rockets outduel the Magic in a 97-84 win

Jabari Smith Jr.:
20 points
7 rebounds
5-of-10 3PT

Alperen Sengun:
14 points
14 rebounds
5-of-9 FG"

Mar 10, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) reacts after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As for the Magic, they dropped to 30-36 in 66 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The two teams will meet again on March 19 in Florida.

