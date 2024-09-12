Houston Rockets Player Reportedly Considering NBA Retirement
AJ Griffin came into the league with a lot of potential as the 16th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Duke.
After a strong rookie season, he only appeared in 20 games this past season for the Atlanta Hawks.
Over the offseason, the Hawks sent Griffin to the Houston Rockets.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on June 27: "ESPN Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are trading F AJ Griffin to the Houston Rockets for the 44th pick in Thursday’s NBA Draft. Griffin, 20, was a 2022 first-round pick out of Duke."
Now, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Griffin is considering leaving basketball.
Via Charania: "Just in: Houston Rockets F AJ Griffin is seriously considering stepping away from basketball, sources tell me and @KellyIko. Griffin, 21, was the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NBA draft to Atlanta, then traded to Houston this summer. Sides are preparing for his departure from the game."
Griffin has appeared in 92 regular season games over his two seasons with the Hawks.
His career averages are 7.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range.
He is only 21.
As for the Rockets, they are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
They were 5.0 games back of the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.
That said, the Rockets showed a major improvement and will be a contender to make the 2025 playoffs.