Houston Rockets Player Rips Draymond Green After Game 3
On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
Draymond Green finished the 104-93 victory with seven points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 3/11 from the field in 34 minutes of playing time.
After the win, the four-time NBA Champion was seen exchanging words with Jalen Green.
Via Warriors on NBCS: "Draymond and Jalen Green got into it after the final buzzer 😲"
The Rockets star then made a bold statement after the game (h/t Bleacher Report).
Green: "It was just talking. He can't really do much of anything else, so talking is his only way."
(Jalen) Green finished the loss with nine points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 4/11 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
He had 38 points in Game 2.
Via NBA on TNT: "After a Game 2 win for Houston, Chuck emphasized consistency for Jalen Green 🗣️
Now trailing 2-1 in the series, how can Green and the Rockets turn the series back into their favor?"
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday night at the Chase Center.
The Warriors are 25-17 in 42 games at home.
Meanwhile, the Rockets have gone 23-18 in 41 games on the road away from Houston.
Via Basketball Forever: "Stephen Curry drops 36 PTS, 7 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK as the Warriors get the 104-93 WIN over the Rockets and TAKE A 2-1 SERIES LEAD WITHOUT JIMMY 💦"