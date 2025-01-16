Houston Rockets Player Ruled Out For Personal Reasons Against Kings
On Thursday night, the Houston Rockets will be in Sacramento to play the Kings.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Fred VanVleet has been ruled out due to personal reasons.
VanVleet is averaging 15.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point rage in 37 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Fred VanVleet (personal) listed out Thursday."
The Rockets have been one of the best teams in the NBA.
They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 27-12 record in 39 games.
In addition, the Rockets are in the middle of a five-game winning streak (and 7-3 over their last ten).
Via StatMuse: "Rockets leaders this season:
PPG — Jalen Green
RPG — Alperen Sengun
APG — Fred VanVleet
SPG — Tari Eason
BPG — Amen Thompson
Balance."
VanVleet is in his second season with the Rockets.
The 2019 NBA Champion spent the first seven years of his career with the Toronto Raptors.
As for the Kings, they are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 20-20 record in 40 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Via The NBA: "Alperen Sengun and the streaking West #2 Rockets have their eyes on 8 straight road wins as they visit Domantas Sabonis and the #9 Kings!"
Last month, the Kings beat the Rockets (also in Sacramento) by a score of 120-111.
Domantas Sabonis led the way with 27 points.