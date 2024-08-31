Fastbreak

Houston Rockets Player Will Make Over $500,000 Per Game

Fred VanVleet is still owed a lot of money.

Ben Stinar

Mar 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; A detail of the Houston Rockets logo on the side of Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) shorts as he plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; A detail of the Houston Rockets logo on the side of Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) shorts as he plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Fred VanVleet is one of the most consistent point guards in the NBA.

He is coming off his first year with the Houston Rockets where he averaged 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 73 games.

Last summer, VanVleet signed a three-year contract with the Rockets that will pay him at least $84 million (there is a player option for the 2025-26 season).

VanVleet will be paid nearly $43 million for the 2024-25 season, so he will be make over $500,000 per game.

Fred VanVleet
Dec 27, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) during the game against the Phoenix Suns at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports / Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

At first glance, it seems like a large number for a player that is not superstar.

On the other hand, with the way the cap has gone up, it's worth it for the Rockets based on the fact that his deal is short-term (they can terminate it next season).

VanVleet has career averages of 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 490 games.

He helped the Toronto Raptors win the 2019 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.

They were 5.0 games back of the Warriors for final play-in tournament spot.

However, the franchise made a huge jump in the standings (they had gone 22-60 during the 2022-23 season).

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.