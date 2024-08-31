Houston Rockets Player Will Make Over $500,000 Per Game
Fred VanVleet is one of the most consistent point guards in the NBA.
He is coming off his first year with the Houston Rockets where he averaged 17.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 73 games.
Last summer, VanVleet signed a three-year contract with the Rockets that will pay him at least $84 million (there is a player option for the 2025-26 season).
VanVleet will be paid nearly $43 million for the 2024-25 season, so he will be make over $500,000 per game.
At first glance, it seems like a large number for a player that is not superstar.
On the other hand, with the way the cap has gone up, it's worth it for the Rockets based on the fact that his deal is short-term (they can terminate it next season).
VanVleet has career averages of 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in 490 games.
He helped the Toronto Raptors win the 2019 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
The Rockets are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
They were 5.0 games back of the Warriors for final play-in tournament spot.
However, the franchise made a huge jump in the standings (they had gone 22-60 during the 2022-23 season).