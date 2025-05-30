Houston Rockets Post Video Of NBA Legend Hakeem Olajuwon
Hakeem Olajuwon was one of the most dominant players in NBA history.
The Hall of Fame center spent 17 of his 18 seasons in the NBA with the Houston Rockets.
On May 24, the Rockets made a post with a video from the 1995 Western Conference finals.
Via The Houston Rockets: "Olajuwon had David Robinson just bamboozled" 😵💫
30 years ago today, Hakeem put on a legendary performance in Game 2 of the 1995 Western Conference Finals!
📊 41 PTS | 16 REB | 4 AST | 3 STL | 2 BLK"
The Rockets ended up winning that series over the San Antonio Spurs in six games.
They then won the 1995 NBA Championship over the Orlando Magic in four games.
Via ESPN Stats & Info (on June 7, 2020): "On this date in 1995, the Rockets rallied after being down 20 pts in the 1st half to beat the Magic, 120-118 in OT, in Game 1 of the '95 NBA Finals.
The Rockets went on to sweep the series to claim their 2nd straight NBA Championship."
Olajuwon played 18 seasons for the Rockets (and Toronto Raptors).
The two-time NBA Champion had career averages of 21.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field in 1,238 games.
Via ThrowbackHoops: "Hakeem Olajuwon completes the NBA Finals sweep to win back-to-back championships! (1995)
35 PTS
15 REB
6 AST
3 STL
50% FG (15/30)"
Olajuwon retired after the 2002 season.