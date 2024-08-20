Houston Rockets React To Gerald Green News
Gerald Green most recently played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season when he was a member of the Houston Rockets.
He finished that season with averages of 9.2 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
Green has been playing in the Big3 and is coming off an excellent summer where he led his team to the championship.
Via The Fourth Man: "Bivouac finished 9-1 and caps off the season a championship in their first BIG3 playoff appearance
They were 4-9 over the past two seasons
Gary Payton wins his first BIG3 title in his fifth playoff appearance and second title game
Gerald Green came off the bench this season and came up big in the brightest lights tying a season-high 18 points"
Green was named as the Finals MVP.
Via The big3: "The 2024 BIG3 Finals MVP is @g.green14 🏆"
Many people reacted to the news, and one person who left a comment was the official Instagram account of the Rockets.
The Rockets wrote: "🤘🤘🤘"
Green was initially the 18th pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of high school.
He played 12 seasons for the Boston Celtics, New Jersey Nets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers and Dallas Mavericks.
His career averages were 9.7 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 658 regular season games.
Via Ballislife.com: "Garlon Green knocks down the game winner in the 2024 BIG3 Championship!
His brother, Gerald, was named MVP of the game."