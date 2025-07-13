Houston Rockets Release 3-Year NBA Player
Nate Williams has spent the last two years playing for the Houston Rockets.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 3.3 points per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field in 20 games.
On Sunday, the Rockets announced that they had waived Williams.
Via Kelly Iko of The Athletic: "Rockets announce they have signed Cam Matthews and waived Nate Williams."
Williams has played part of three seasons in the NBA (he spent his rookie year with the Portland Trail Blazers).
The 26-year-old has career averages of 3.9 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.7% from the field and 28.2% from the three-point range in 47 games.
Via @SleeperRockets: "Williams struggled in Houston’s first Summer League game, shooting 4-for-15 from the field while missing all seven of his three-point attempts"
On the other hand, Matthews played five seasons of college basketball at Mississippi State.
He finished his final year with averages of 7.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field in 34 games.
Via Brandon Langlois: "One of college basketball’s most versatile players, Matthews is the only SEC athlete to record at least 975 points, 850 rebounds, 375 assists, and 250 steals in a career. He finished with 274 steals (4th in SEC history), while ranking among MSU’s all-time top 15 in rebounds, assists, blocks, and field goal percentage."
The Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in seven games).