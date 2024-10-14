Houston Rockets Release Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
The Houston Rockets have played two preseason games.
They most recently defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 122-113 (in overtime) last week.
Before Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, the team announced that they had waived two players.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "The Houston Rockets announced they have waived Thon Maker and Markquis Nowell."
Maker was the tenth pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.
He has spent five seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers (and Bucks).
His career averages are 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 263 regular season games.
The 27-year-old also appeared in 16 NBA playoff games with the Bucks and Pistons.
Meanwhile, Nowell appeared in one game with the Toronto Raptors last season.
The former Kansas State star averaged 15.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in nine G League Showcase Cup games.
The Rockets will play two more preseason games against the Pelicans and Spurs.
They will then open up the regular season on October 23 when they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in Texas.
The Rockets finished last season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
They missed the final play-in tournament spot by 5.0 games, so they failed to reach the NBA playoffs for the fourth straight year.