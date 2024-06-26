Houston Rockets Reportedly Interested In 10-Year NBA Veteran
Marcus Smart has been among the best role players in the NBA for nearly a decade.
The former Oklahoma State star is coming off his first year playing for the Memphis Grizzlies.
He finished the regular season with averages of 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 31.3% from the three-point range in 20 games.
On Wednesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Houston Rockets are a team with interest in Smart.
Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "Houston is continuing to seek upgrades to help the team improve now, and Rockets coach Ime Udoka remains a fan of his former Celtics player, Marcus Smart, on the Grizzlies, league sources told HoopsHype."
The Rockets haven't been to the NBA playoffs in four years.
That said, they are coming off a season where they went 41-41, which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They improved their roster (last summer), so the addition of another veteran such as Smart would give them an excellent chance to compete for a top-eight seed.
Smart spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Boston Celtics.
He helped them reach the Eastern Conference finals five times (and they reached the 2022 NBA Finals).
Smart has career averages of 10.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point range in 601 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 108 NBA playoff games.