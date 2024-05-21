Houston Rockets Reportedly Interested In 5x NBA All-Star
The Houston Rockets are coming off a season where they were competitive but missed the NBA playoffs for the fourth straight season.
They have veterans such as Dillon Brooks, Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet, so there is no question that they will be a team who likely tries to improve the roster over the offseason.
Recently, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that the Rockets are team who have interest in Cleveland Cavaliers five-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
Via The Athletic: "The Houston Rockets have maintained interest in All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell for months and continue to monitor his situation in Cleveland, sources tell @KellyIko."
Mitchell is coming off his second season playing for the Cavs.
They finished as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record and made the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
However, (after beating the Orlando Magic in the first round), the Cavs lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).
Mitchell missed the final two games, and 2022 NBA All-Star Jarrett Allen did not play in the entire series.
Mitchell was the 13th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and spent the first five years of his career with the Utah Jazz (before getting traded in 2022).
He is a top-three shooting guard in the NBA, so his future could have a significant impact on teams around the league.
As for the Rockets, they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.