Houston Rockets Reportedly Interested In 5x NBA All-Star

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets have interest in a five-time NBA All-Star.

Mar 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; A detail of the Houston Rockets logo on the side of Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) shorts as he plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; A detail of the Houston Rockets logo on the side of Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) shorts as he plays against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets are coming off a season where they were competitive but missed the NBA playoffs for the fourth straight season.

They have veterans such as Dillon Brooks, Alperen Sengun and Fred VanVleet, so there is no question that they will be a team who likely tries to improve the roster over the offseason.

Recently, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that the Rockets are team who have interest in Cleveland Cavaliers five-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Via The Athletic: "The Houston Rockets have maintained interest in All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell for months and continue to monitor his situation in Cleveland, sources tell @KellyIko."

Mitchell is coming off his second season playing for the Cavs.

They finished as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record and made the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.

However, (after beating the Orlando Magic in the first round), the Cavs lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).

Mitchell missed the final two games, and 2022 NBA All-Star Jarrett Allen did not play in the entire series.

Mitchell was the 13th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and spent the first five years of his career with the Utah Jazz (before getting traded in 2022).

He is a top-three shooting guard in the NBA, so his future could have a significant impact on teams around the league.

May 11, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts in the fourth quarter of game three of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
May 11, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts in the fourth quarter of game three of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Rockets, they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.

Mar 16, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) makes a spin move against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 16, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) makes a spin move against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
