Houston Rockets Reportedly Interested In 9x NBA All-Star

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Houston Rockets have interest in a nine-time NBA All-Star.

Mar 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka looks onto the court during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 19, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka looks onto the court during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George will be among the biggest storylines of the 2024 offseason.

The Los Angeles Clippers star is coming off another productive year with averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.

He has a $48.8 million player option in his contract for the 2024-25 season.

There are many scenarios that could take place.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Houston Rockets are a team with interest in landing George (if he opts in and gets traded).

Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "The Houston Rockets are big game hunting, and one of the many notable names on their radar is Paul George, league sources told HoopsHype."

However, Scotto noted that the Rockets actually landing George would be unlikely.

May 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24), guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Paul George (13) react at the end of the first half against the Dallas Mavericks during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
May 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24), guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Paul George (13) react at the end of the first half against the Dallas Mavericks during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rockets are a team that appears to be on the rise after finishing last season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.

They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous four seasons but have a lot of veterans (and young players) on the roster, such as Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.

Mar 29, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) and Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka talk during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 29, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) and Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka talk during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports / Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

As for George, he has played 14 seasons in the league for the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder (in addition to the Clippers).

He has career averages of 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.

