Houston Rockets Reportedly Interested In 9x NBA All-Star
Paul George will be among the biggest storylines of the 2024 offseason.
The Los Angeles Clippers star is coming off another productive year with averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
He has a $48.8 million player option in his contract for the 2024-25 season.
There are many scenarios that could take place.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Houston Rockets are a team with interest in landing George (if he opts in and gets traded).
Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "The Houston Rockets are big game hunting, and one of the many notable names on their radar is Paul George, league sources told HoopsHype."
However, Scotto noted that the Rockets actually landing George would be unlikely.
The Rockets are a team that appears to be on the rise after finishing last season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous four seasons but have a lot of veterans (and young players) on the roster, such as Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun.
As for George, he has played 14 seasons in the league for the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder (in addition to the Clippers).
He has career averages of 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.