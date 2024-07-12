Houston Rockets Reportedly Make $10 Million Decision
Jeff Green is coming off his 16th season in the NBA.
At 37, he is still a productive role player who can help a team on the court (and in the locker room).
Green finished the 2023-24 season with averages of 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 33.1% from the three-point range in 78 games.
On Friday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Houston Rockets will guarantee Green's contract for next season.
Via Scotto: "The Houston Rockets have fully guaranteed the $9.6 million salary of forward Jeff Green, league sources told @hoopshype. Green, who played 78 games last season and turns 38 in August, remains a key rotational contributor for the Rockets and a strong veteran locker room presence."
In addition to the Rockets, Green has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers.
His career averages are 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and1.5 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 1,185 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 103 NBA playoff games (25 starts).
The Rockets finished this past year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
They were 5.0 games back of the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.
While the franchise has been unable to make the playoffs since 2020, they have shown significant improvement.