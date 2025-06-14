Houston Rockets Reportedly Make $39 Million Decision
Steven Adams has been in the NBA for 12 years.
He is coming off his first season with the Houston Rockets where he averaged 3.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 54.5% from the field in 58 games.
On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Adams has agreed to a contract extension with the franchise.
Charania wrote: "Just In: Houston Rockets center Steven Adams has agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract extension to stay with the franchise, sources tell ESPN. After playing a key rotation and leadership role in the Rockets' playoff run, the new deal keeps a top center out of free agency."
The Rockets finished as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
Despite losing to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games), Adams was a very important player during the series.
Charania also wrote: "Adams played 58 games after missing the 2023-24 season, and averaged 22.1 minutes in the playoffs in a critical role for a team that was +44 with him on the floor versus -44 without. Adams led the NBA in offensive rebounding percentage this season as well, per ESPN Research."
Adams was the 12th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
In addition to the Rockets, the 31-year-old has also spent time with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "I like Houston extending Steven Adams before he hit free agency. Very curious to see the structure of the deal. $13M AAV is fair for Adams, given his importance to the Rockets. Solid work to get one important piece of business done. I projected 2/$20, but don't mind Houston going a bit more and a bit longer with the deal."