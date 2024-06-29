Fastbreak

Houston Rockets Reportedly Make $7.6 Million Decision

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Houston Rockets have picked up the option on Jae'Sean Tate's contract.

Ben Stinar

Nov 8, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) reacts to his basket while forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) and guard Aaron Holiday (0) look on against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Jae'Sean Tate is coming off his fourth season in the NBA with the Houston Rockets.

The former Ohio State star finished the year with averages of 4.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 65 games.

On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Rockets will pick up the option in Tate's contract, which will pay him $7.6 million for the 2024-25 season.

Via Wojnarowski: "The Houston Rockets are picking up Jae'sean Tate's $7.6 million option for the 2024-2025 season, sources tell ESPN."

Tate had an excellent college career for the Buckeyes.

He went undrafted in 2018 and then joined the Rockets in 2020.

His career averages are 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in 244 regular season games.

Mar 27, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) rebounds in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports / Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Rockets, they are an intriguing team that is coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.

They finished 5.0 games back of the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.

Mar 16, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) dribbles against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Rockets have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2020 season when James Harden was still on the team.

That said, they have a very intriguing roster which features Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. (in addition to Tate and others).

Ime Udoka is entering his second season at the helm.

Apr 12, 2024; Portland, Oregon, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka talks to assistant coaches before the start of a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
