Houston Rockets Reportedly Make $7.6 Million Decision
Jae'Sean Tate is coming off his fourth season in the NBA with the Houston Rockets.
The former Ohio State star finished the year with averages of 4.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 65 games.
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Rockets will pick up the option in Tate's contract, which will pay him $7.6 million for the 2024-25 season.
Via Wojnarowski: "The Houston Rockets are picking up Jae'sean Tate's $7.6 million option for the 2024-2025 season, sources tell ESPN."
Tate had an excellent college career for the Buckeyes.
He went undrafted in 2018 and then joined the Rockets in 2020.
His career averages are 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 49.5% from the field and 30.6% from the three-point range in 244 regular season games.
As for the Rockets, they are an intriguing team that is coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
They finished 5.0 games back of the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.
The Rockets have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2020 season when James Harden was still on the team.
That said, they have a very intriguing roster which features Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. (in addition to Tate and others).
Ime Udoka is entering his second season at the helm.