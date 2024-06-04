Houston Rockets Reportedly Open To Making Major Trade
The 2024 NBA Draft will take place in less than one month, so teams around the league are doing their due diligence in terms of prospects and potential trades.
A team to watch will be the Houston Rockets considering that they have made huge strides over the last year, but also have the third pick in the draft.
Recently, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported intriguing intel on Houston.
O'Connor: "The Rockets (according to my sources) are listening to trade offers for that number three pick. They're talking to the Nets, they're talking to the Grizzlies. They could end up moving down to number nine if it's Memphis or out if it's Brooklyn and then get back Mikal Bridges."
The Rockets have missed the NBA playoffs for each of the previous four seasons.
That said, they have veterans such as Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet, and Alperen Sengun, along with young stars Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr.
It's safe to say the addition of a player like Bridges could propel them into a top-eight seed in the Western Conference.
This past year, the Rockets finished the regular season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
They got hot at the end of the year, but finished five games back of the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.
As for Bridges, he has played six seasons in the NBA for the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets.
He averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 82 games last season.