Houston Rockets Reportedly Open To Trading To Significant Asset
The Houston Rockets are coming off a season where they improved significantly, but still missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
They are a team to watch over the offseason, as they could be a candiate to make a move for an All-Star caliber player.
Recently, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Rockets are open to trading the third pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Via Scotto's article in HoopsHype: "The No. 3 pick – one of five potential first-round picks the Rockets can trade this offseason in a package to land a star player – will be discussed in trade talks leading up to draft night, league sources told HoopsHype."
The Rockets were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
Over the 2023 offseason, they made key additions to the roster such as Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks.
VanVleet has the ability to their point guard of the future, as he finished the regular season with averages of 17.4 points and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 38.7% from the three-point range.
In addition, the Rockets have talented young players such as Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr.
Sengun is a borderline All-Star and finished the regular season with averages of 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field.
Green has also shown his ability to be a future star, as he averaged 19.6 points per contest.
The Rockets also have the 44th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.