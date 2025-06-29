Houston Rockets Reportedly Release 1-Year NBA Player
Jack McVeigh spent his rookie season in the NBA with the Houston Rockets.
He finished with averages of 1.6 points per contest while shooting 29.4% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in seven games.
On Sunday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that the Rockets will now waive McVeigh.
Via Iko: "The Houston Rockets are waiving forward Jack McVeigh, source tells @TheAthletic."
McVeigh also spent a lot of time playing in the G League.
He had averages of 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range in 34 games.
Via NBA G League (on January 9): "Jack McVeigh was LIGHTS OUT from beyond the arc tonight! The @HoustonRockets two-way signee recorded career-highs in points and three-pointers made in the @RGVVipers win over the Blue. 🐍"
The Rockets finished the 2024-25 season as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (when they still had James Harden on the roster).
However, the Rockets lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the first round (in seven games).
Via 7NEWS Adelaide: "EXCLUSIVE: Former 36er Jack McVeigh is hungry for more after getting a small taste of the NBA in his debut season. Out of contract, the former Houston Rocket will head back to America next week with still plenty to prove."
McVeigh could still land with an NBA team before the start of training camp.