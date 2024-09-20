Houston Rockets Reportedly Release Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
AJ Griffin is coming off a season where he appeared in 20 games for the Atlanta Hawks.
He averaged 2.4 points per contest while shooting 29.0% from the field and 25.6% from the three-point range.
Over the offseason, Griffin was traded to the Houston Rockets.
However, Jonathan Feigen of The Houston Chronicle now reports that the Rockets will waive Griffin following a contract buyout.
Via Feigen: "Houston Rockets buy out forward A.J. Griffin as he mulls his NBA future."
The news comes after Shams Charania and Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported (earlier this month) that Griffin was considering retirement.
Via Charania: "Rockets are waiving AJ Griffin via contract buyout, as he is expected to step away from basketball at 21 years old after two NBA seasons, sources said."
Griffin was the 16th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Duke.
During his rookie season (with the Hawks), he averaged 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 72 games.
After getting traded to the Rockets in June, Griffin made a post to Instagram.
Griffin's caption 11 weeks ago: "Thank you Atlanta! From the moment I got drafted, I’ve been nothing but blessed. I’m so appreciative to the organization, city and fans for all the support these last two years.
H-Town let’s get to work 🚀❤️"
The Rockets are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.