Houston Rockets Reportedly Sign 2-Year NBA Player
Kevon Harris last played in an NBA game during the 2023-24 season when he was with the Orlando Magic.
He finished the year with averages of 2.0 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 66.7% from the field in two games.
On Thursday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Harris will sign a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets.
Via Scotto: "The Houston Rockets and Kevon Harris have agreed to a two-way deal, Senior VP of @CSETalent Darrell Comer told @hoopshype. Harris was G League Next Up Game MVP and signed a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks last season. He averaged 19.8 points and 7.1 rebounds in the G League."
Harris has played part of two seasons in the NBA with the Magic.
His career averages are 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 36 games.
Via NBA G League (on February 13): "Kevon Harris brought the HEAT 🔥 with a back-to-back double digit game. Harris dropped 33 PTS in the @CPSkyhawks victory over the OKC Blue.🦅"
The Rockets finished the 2024-25 season as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
That said, the Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round (in seven games).
Harris also confirmed the news of the signing on social media.
He wrote (via X): "🚀🚀🚀Let’s get it H-Town"