Houston Rockets Reportedly Sign Defensive-Minded Forward
Cameron Matthews played all five seasons of his college career for Mississippi State.
This past year, he averaged 7.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 24.0% from the three-point range in 34 games.
After going unselected in the 2025 NBA Draft, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Matthews will now sign a deal with the Houston Rockets.
Via Scotto: "Two-time SEC All-Defensive Team selection Cam Mathews (Mississippi State) will join the Houston Rockets and compete for a two-way spot in training camp, league sources told @hoopshype."
Matthews finished his career with averages of 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 53.3% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in 167 games.
Via P.I.T: "Congratulations to Cameron Matthews (2025 PIT, Mississippi State) on signing with the Houston Rockets! Matthews is an elite frontcourt defender who provides toughness, but also the ability to pass the ball from anywhere on the court."
The Rockets finished the 2024-25 season as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season (when they had Russell Westbrook and James Harden).
However, the Rockets lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round (in seven games).
ESPN's Shams Charania also reported news about the Rockets (on Friday).
Via Charania: "The Houston Rockets intend to sign their free agents Jae'Sean Tate, Aaron Holiday and Jeff Green on new contracts to bring them all back for next season, sources tell ESPN."