Houston Rockets Reportedly Sign New Center
N'Faly Dante is coming of an excellent season of college basketball for Oregon.
He averaged 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and, 1.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 69.5% from the field in 22 games.
On Thursday, Dante wasn't selected in the 2024 NBA Draft.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he will now sign a deal with the Houston Rockets.
Via Wojnarowski: "Undrafted Oregon center N'Faly Dante has agreed on a two-way deal with the Rockets, sources tell ESPN."
Over five seasons at Oregon, Dante averaged 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 65.4% from the field in 103 games.
Considering he had such a strong season, the Rockets appear to be getting a good prospect without having to use a draft pick.
The Rockets finished the 2023-24 season with a 41-41 record, which had them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They were 5.0 games back of the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.
Despite missing the postseason for the fourth straight year, the Rockets have shown significant promise.
The Rockets also drafted Reed Sheppard (out of Kentucky) with the third pick in the draft on Wednesday.
There is a lot of excitement about him potentially becoming one of the best shooters in the NBA.
He finished his one season of college basketball with averages of 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 53.6% from the field and 52.1% from the three-point range.