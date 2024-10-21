Houston Rockets Reportedly Sign Player For $185 Million
Alperen Sengun is coming off his third season in the NBA with the Houston Rockets.
He finished the year with averages of 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 53.7% from the field and 29.7% from the three-point range in 63 games.
On Monday, ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that Sengun will sign a massive contract extension with Houston.
Via Marks: "Houston center Alperen Sengun has agreed on a five-year, $185 million rookie extension, his agents Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball, tells ESPN. The contract includes a player option in the last year."
Sengun was the 16th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Rockets.
Over three seasons, his career averages are 14.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 52.8% from the field and 28.4% from the three-point range in 210 games.
While the Rockets have been unable to make the NBA playoffs during Sengun's tenure, he is one of the best young forwards in the league at 22.
Via HoopsHype: "Alperen Sengun's extension puts him at $200.5 million in NBA earnings guaranteed.
Ahead of Dwyane Wade in the all-time ranking."
The Rockets will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on Wednesday evening when they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in Texas.
Last season, they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
It's been four years since the Rockets last reached the NBA playoffs.