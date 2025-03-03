Houston Rockets Reportedly Sign Recent NBA 1st-Round Pick
On Monday night, the Houston Rockets will play the Thunder in Oklahoma City.
Before the game, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Rocekts will sign David Roddy.
The 23-year-old is averaging 4.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 30 games for the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Charania: "Former first-round pick David Roddy has agreed on a two-way NBA deal with the Houston Rockets, his agents at Wasserman told ESPN. Roddy has averaged 6.2 points and 2.9 rebounds across three NBA seasons and 165 games."
Roddy was the 23rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Colorado State.
He has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns over part of three seasons.
His career averages are 6.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 30.5% from the three-point range in 165 games.
The Rockets are currently the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 37-23 record in 60 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Tuesday is the last day a team can sign a player to a Two-Way contract.
Teams are allowed to convert a Two-Way to a standard contract up until the last day of the regular season.
Two-Way players are ineligible for the postseason."
Following the Thunder, the Rockets will play their next game on Tuesday night when they visit the Indiana Pacers.