Houston Rockets Reportedly Add Recent NBA Lottery Pick For Summer League Training Camp
Kira Lewis Jr. is coming off a season where he played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors and Utah Jazz.
The former Alabama star finished the year with averages of 3.2 points and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 37.0% from the field in 28 games.
This summer, Lewis Jr. became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On July 8, he still remains unsigned, but Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports that he will join the Houston Rockets for NBA Summer League.
Via Iko: "Free agent guard Kira Lewis Jr. will join the Houston Rockets in Vegas as part of their summer league training camp, sources tell @TheAthletic."
Lewis Jr. was the 13th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has played four seasons in the league.
His career averages are 5.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 131 regular season games.
Lewis Jr. is only 23, so there will likely be a lot of teams with interest in adding him to their training camp roster.
In addition, his play in NBA Summer League could help his case to get signed to a team's 15-man roster.
As for the Rockets, they finished the 2023-24 season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
They were 5.0 games back of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.