Houston Rockets Reportedly Trade For Former NBA 1st-Round Pick From Celtics
Jaden Springer had been in the middle of his second season playing for the Boston Celtics.
The 22-year-old has averages of 1.7 points per contest while shooting 35.3% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 26 games.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Springer has been traded to the Houston Rockets.
Via Charania: "The Boston Celtics are trading Jaden Springer and their 2030 second-round pick to the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. Both teams are also exchanging heavily protected second-rounders."
Springer was the 28th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
He has also spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers over three seasons in the league.
His career averages are 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.8% from the field and 25.0% from the three-point range in 93 games.
Last season, Springer was part of the Celtics team that won the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
Keith Smith of Spotrac reported more details.
Via Smith: "Boston moving Jaden Springer is about opening an additional roster spot and reducing their tax bill. Roughly $15M in actual dollars saved by the Celtics in this move, before signing a replacement player.
Houston takes a flyer (assuming they keep Springer) and picks up an addition asset by renting out some room under the tax."
Springer is joinging a Rockets teamt hat has been one of the best surprises in the NBA.
They are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 32-18 record in 50 games.