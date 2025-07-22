Houston Rockets Sign 7-Year NBA Veteran
Josh Okogie played the 2024-25 season for the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets.
He finished with averages of 7.1 points 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 40 games.
On Tuesday, Okogie signed a deal with the Houston Rockets.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "Free agent forward Josh Okogie has agreed to a one-year, $3.1 million deal with the Houston Rockets, sources tell ESPN. Okogie enters his 8th NBA season and gives the Rockets another active wing defender who has averaged 6.3 points over 416 games."
Okogie was the 20th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Georgia Tech.
He has career averages of 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 29.9% from the three-point range in 416 games for the Timberwolves, Suns and Hornets.
Via @BradeauxNBA: "Houston’s updated 14 man roster after signing Josh Okogie:
Fred VanVleet
Amen Thompson
Kevin Durant
Jabari Smith Jr.
Alperen Şengün
Reed Sheppard | Aaron Holiday
Tari Eason | Josh Okogie | Jae’Sean Tate
Dorian Finney-Smith | Jeff Green
Steven Adams | Clint Capela"
The Rockets finished the 2024-25 season as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
They lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games).
Over the offseason, the Rockets have been among the most active teams in the NBA.