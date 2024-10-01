Houston Rockets Sign Former NBA 1st-Round Pick
Thon Maker most recently played in the NBA during the 2020-21 season when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
He finished that year with averages of 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in nine games.
On Tuesday, the Houston Rockets announced that they have signed Maker (and Markquis Nowell).
Via The Houston Rockets: "Roster Update: The Rockets today announced they have signed free agent center Thon Maker and guard Markquis Nowell."
Maker was the tenth pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.
He spent the first two and a half seasons of his career with the franchise and was seen as a player with big potential.
Over 166 games with the Bucks, Maker averaged 4.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range (he also appeared in 12 NBA playoff games).
Maker has spent five total seasons in the NBA with the Bucks, Pistons and Cavs.
His career averages are 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 263 regular season games.
He has appeared in 16 NBA playoff games (ten starts).
Kelly Iko and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the details of the signing.
Via Iko: "The Houston Rockets are signing free agents Thon Maker and Markquis Nowell to Exhibit 10 deals, sources tell myself and @ShamsCharania."
The Rockets will play their first game on October 23 when they host the Charlotte Hornets in Houston.