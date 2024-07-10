Houston Rockets Sign Recent Miami Heat Player For NBA Summer League
Orlando Robinson is coming off his second season playing for the Miami Heat.
He finished the year with averages of 2.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field in 36 games (seven starts).
Earlier this week, Miami waived Robinson, so he is now a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Orlando Robinson cleared waivers today and is now an unrestricted free agent."
While Robinson is still available, he has joined the Houston Rockets for NBA Summer League.
Via The Houston Rockets on July 9: "The Summer League Mini-Camp roster is here! 👀
Let the countdown to Vegas begin."
Robinson went undrafted in 2022.
He has appeared in 67 total NBA games (eight starts) for Miami.
Robinson is coming off an excellent year in the G League.
He finished with averages of 24.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range in nine regular season games.
At just 24, Robinson will be an intriguing player for a lot of teams.
As for the Rockets, they are one of the most fascinating teams in the NBA.
They finished the 2023-24 season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
While the Rockets have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since 2020, they have a roster that is filled with young and veteran players.